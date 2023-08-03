Madras HC directs CBI to act on complaint against misappropriation at Pondicherry University

Chennai, Aug 3 (IANS) The Madras High Court has directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to conduct a probe into a complaint about alleged misappropriation of funds to the tune of Rs 2.25 crore by the authorities of Pondicherry University.

Justice G. Jayachandran, while disposing of a petition filed by A. Anand, president of Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) said that the CBI was requested to register the complaint and proceed with the investigation.

The complainant said that he had approached the court after the CBI took time to act upon his complaint of misappropriation of funds sanctioned by the Centre to the Human Resources Development Centre (HRDC) at Pondicherry University.

The funds were sanctioned to conduct orientation courses and refresher programmes for the teaching and non-teaching staff of the college.

The petitioner, Anand has approached the CBI after the finance wing of the Pondicherry University found out that there was misappropriation of funds by the then Director of HRDC, S. Hariharan who had forged bills.

The bills were forged under the pretext of conducting 92 orientation courses and refresher programmes for staff during the period he officiated as Director between 2008 to 2016.

The DYFI leader had in his complaint filed on February 4, 2022 with the CBI requested for probe against Hariharan, Director of HRDC, Vice Chancellor of the University, Gurmeet Singh, Finance Officer, D. Lazar and officials in the Vice Chancellors office.

The CBI public prosecutor during the hearing told the court that after its repeated reminders, the Ministry of Education had on June 23 said that the executive council of the University has not granted sanction for the investigation.

