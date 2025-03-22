Madonna talks about what brought her 'so much closer' to her adopted kids

Los Angeles, March 22 (IANS) Queen of pop Madonna revealed that she has become "so much closer" to her adopted children courtesy to the charity work they do together.

The 66-year-old pop superstar has Lourdes with Carlos Leon and Rocco with ex-husband Guy Ritchie but is also adoptive mother to David, Mercy James and 12-year-old twins Stella and Estere.

She held a fundraiser for her charity Raising Malawi to benefit children in the African nation at the only paediatric hospital within the country, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Talking about the biggest way her work with Raising Malawi has changed her life, Madonna said: "It was meeting my four adopted children, who have impacted my life forever. We are so much closer because we have a common goal, and that is making Malawi a better country for kids to grow up."

She started up the non-profit organisation in 2006, and reflected that the documentary she made off the back of it was the "proudest" moment of all because of how it brought awareness to a huge platform of people around the world.

She said: "The making of the 'I Am Because We Are' documentary (is my proudest moment) because it brought so much awareness and support to the AIDS crisis that was happening at the time,” she told people.com.

“And building the Mercy James pediatric hospital.”

During the opening of the Mercy James Centre in 2007, the 'Material Girl' hitmaker insisted that she was there to "save lives" above all else, and she notices the "selfless behaviour" of her children whenever they are in Africa.

She said: "I'm here to save lives. I don’t want to be the outsider that comes in. I want to help them help themselves. I love when my kids are in Africa. ... Their selfless behavior, compared to the normal complaining in the privileged world we live in, is great to see."

