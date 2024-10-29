Madonna celebrates son Rocco Ritchie’s Paris Art Exhibition

Los Angeles, Oct 29 (IANS) Legendary singer-songwriter Madonna is showing her support for her son Rocco Ritchie who is all grown up.

The proud mother recently shared a rare glimpse into his life as an accomplished painter, reports ‘People’ magazine.

In a series of photos posted to Instagram, Madonna, 66, showed off her recent pit stop in London to support her 24-year-old son's latest exhibition.

"Escape to Paris to see my son Rocco's exhibition 'The Tourist' and visit friends. Perfect antidote for sadness!" she captioned the post.

As per ‘People’, the singer posed with some of the blue-toned impressionist paintings and met up with fashion designer Rick Owens' wife Michele Lamy. Madge also shared photos of Ritchie, who she wrapped in a loving embrace.

Back in April, the ‘Like a Prayer’ singer visited Ritchie's exhibition, titled ‘Pack a Punch’ in Miami. She was joined by her other children, younger son David, 18, daughter Mercy, 18, and 11-year-old twins Stella and Estere.

“So happy to have the night off to enjoy my son Rocco’s latest collection of paintings called ‘Pack A Punch’ inspired by Muay Thai fighters”, she wrote in a post dedicated to her son on Instagram.

More recently, she celebrated Ritchie's 24th birthday with a heartfelt throwback post that featured the young artiste's growth.

“Happy birthday Rocco, the long and Winding Road through all your many moods and incarnations has been tumultuous and full of surprises”, Madonna wrote in the Instagram post. “But through it all —your curiosity, and Artistic Soul has been the glue that held us together”.

In an April interview with W. Magazine about the end of her career-spanning Celebration Tour, the pop superstar opened up about her artistic family.

"When I go on tour, nothing brings me more happiness than to know we are all working on the same show, creating the magic together," she said. "Of course, I am their mother so sometimes we get on each other's nerves. We are a family of artists but we are also a family, and that's what happens”.

