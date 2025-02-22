Madhya Pradesh to scout for unused airstrips in tier-II towns

Bhopal, Feb 22 (IANS) With the announcement of the eighth airport in Madhya Pradesh and in anticipation of the 2028 Simhastha Kumbh Mela in Ujjain, the state government is optimistic about attracting private players to utilise unused airstrips and helipads in the region, preferably single-engine aircraft operators.

A new civil aviation policy 2025 has already been launched for the purpose recently. The state government is persistently making efforts to lure private aviation companies to make use of its existing 22 airstrips -- most of them are in tier-II towns -- Neemuch, Ratlam, Khargone, Khandwa, Shivpuri, Guna, Sagar, Sidhi, Datana (Ujjain), Pachmarhi, Panna, Umaria etc.

There are 28 airstrips in the state, some of them are owned by private companies and the central government.

Out of the total unused or occasionally used, 22 airstrips are in possession of the Public Works Department of Madhya Pradesh, and 13 need repair. “These airstrips are most suitable for training, aviation sports or even connecting important destinations like Ujjain-Indore-Omkareshwar,” a government official told IANS.

Hardly any private aviation company has evinced interest in using these airstrips. One company joined hands with MP Tourism Development Corporation and started its services on September 7, 2011 on select routes.

Recently, the state announced a policy to attract aviation companies to take over helipads and airstrips with a slew of flexible facilities.

In June last year, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav launched an intra-state air service to promote tourism under ‘PM Shri Paryatan Vayu Seva’, and the first flight was flagged off from the capital Bhopal to Jabalpur. Now the service is available only on the Bhopal-Khajuraho-Rewa-Singrauli route.

In 2010-11, the Madhya Pradesh government attempted to invite private companies to operate small aircraft on these airstrips. Efforts to offer airstrips through viability gap funding for single-engine aircraft in Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, and Gwalior also received lukewarm responses from private players. The popular circuits were Bhopal-Jabalpur, Indore-Jabalpur and Rewa-Bhopal.

"Most private players prefer ready-to-use airstrips. Additionally, some airstrips are very small, like the one in Pachmarhi, a prominent tourist destination," the official said.

In tier-two towns, several airstrips remain unutilized or seldom used but are owned by private entities.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav recently announced a major expansion of the state's civil aviation infrastructure. The state plans to construct a ‘pucca’ helipad every 45 km and an airport every 150 km under the newly approved Madhya Pradesh Civil Aviation Policy-2025.

According to the policy, the identified airstrips shall be allotted to private investors on long-term development agreements. The duration of such agreements will be 15 years and after that, it can be renewed for another 15 years. Airstrips can be used for landing and take-off. Private investors can upgrade the strip with the permission of the department.

“The government will discuss with private players in GIS 2025 if they can pick airstrips, develop them, and start services. Soon the government will invite bids for helicopter services connecting Indore, Ujjain, and Omkareshwar, enhancing access to these key religious and business hubs,” the official said.

By 2030, key tourist and religious sites will have reliable and cost-effective air connectivity, the Chief Minister had recently said. Subsidy grants will be provided to private investors for setting up training institutes and aero sports training centres.

“These airstrips can be used as flight training schools,” the official said.

Additionally, air cargo facilities will be developed to support the export of agricultural products from the state if private players use these airstrips.

The new aviation policy also includes capital subsidies to promote ancillary aviation services. The Value Added Tax (VAT) on Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) for aircraft engaged in night parking in the state will be set at 1 per cent. To strengthen capacity building and skill development, investment promotion assistance of up to 40 per cent of the capital investment will be provided for establishing flight training institutes, in the new policy.

Encouraging the aviation sector will help promote the export of agricultural and perishable goods, boost manufacturing and e-commerce businesses, develop skilled human resources, and create direct and indirect employment opportunities, CM Yadav had recently said.

