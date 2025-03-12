Madhya Pradesh gears up for Simhastha Kumbh-2028; Rs 2,000cr allocated in Budget

Bhopal, March 12 (IANS) To spruce up the temple town of Ujjain, which will host the ‘Simhastha Kumbh’ in 2028, Madhya Pradesh Finance Minister Jagdish Devda has earmarked a handsome fund of Rs 2,000 crore while presenting the state Budget for the fiscal year 2025-26 in state Assembly on Wednesday.

The historic city of Ujjain – known for Lord Shiva’s Mahakal temple, will host 'Simhastha Kumbh’ and captivate thousands of devotees in 2028.

The Simhastha Kumbh is a unique and sacred gathering observed when, according to Hindu astrology, Jupiter transitions into the Leo constellation, known as Simha Rashi.

This extraordinary Kumbh Mela is held in the holy city of Ujjain.

This allocation stands apart from the Rs 18,715 crore designated for urban development, a figure that exceeds last year's allocation by nearly Rs 2,000 crore.

The funds are intended to enhance the city's infrastructure and ensure it is ready to host thousands of devotees expected to attend this mega religious congregation.

The funds will be directed towards carefully designed development projects, all slated for completion before 2028, ensuring a city capable of accommodating pilgrims in a proper manner, the minister told the state Assembly.

During a visit to Ujjain last year in December, Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda joined Chief Minister Mohan Yadav in reviewing plans for Simhastha 2028.

Chief Minister Yadav declared that, by 2028, pilgrims will have pure water of the Kshipra river available to take a holy dip, with the river thoroughly cleaned.

The plans include the construction of permanent ghats, from durable basalt stone, along either banks of the Kshipra river.

These new ghats are being created to reduce the need for further additions in future Simhastha gatherings.

To maintain the river's steady flow, several significant jumbo size city projects are underway.

Among them are the Khan River Diversion Close Duct Project, the Sewarkhedi-Silarkhedi Medium Project, and the construction of barrages on both the Khan and Kshipra rivers.

These endeavours, along with basalt-stone ghat construction, aim at safeguarding the purity and flow of the river.

The Khan Diversion Close Duct Project is focused on rerouting polluted waters from the Khan River, thereby preserving the Kshipra's cleanliness in Ujjain.

This ambitious project involves a 30.15 km-long duct, which includes 18.15 km of "cut and cover" construction and a 12 km tunnel.

With an estimated cost of Rs 920 crore, the project is to be completed within three years, though it remains unclear if this budget specifically applies to the project.

The Sewarkhedi-Silarkhedi Medium Project aims to sustain the Kshipra's flow throughout the year by channelising rainwater into the Silarkhedi pond, which will later feed the river during dry seasons.

This initiative, projected to cost Rs 615 crore, is expected to be completed within 30 months.

Moreover, six barrages -- five on the Khan River and one on the Kshipra -- are set to be constructed at an expense of Rs 37 crore.

To accommodate pilgrims visiting the Kshipra River, a 29-km stretch of ghats will be built, extending from the Shani Temple to the Nagda bypass.

This Rs 780 crore project, anticipated to be completed within three years, will feature basalt paving to handle the influx of visitors effectively.

Besides, a new ropeway, linking the railway station to the Mahakaleshwar Temple, is being constructed at a cost of Rs 199 crore.

Stretching 1.76 km, it will include 48 cabins, each capable of carrying ten passengers. Additionally, a satellite station costing Rs 30 crore will boost convenience for travellers, while the Sadaval helipad and airstrip undergo upgrades.

Four new helipads are being built at Sadaval for Rs 13.52 crore, ensuring efficient air travel during the Simhastha Kumbh.

