Madhya Pradesh to come up with MSME policy soon; start-up, CBG plans also on anvil

Bhopal, Feb 17 (IANS) As Madhya Pradesh government gears up to forthcoming next season of Global Investors Summit on February 24 and February 25, its new MSME policy for 2025 is likely to debut on Tuesday. The State Cabinet meeting during its meeting on February 18 will delve into the intricacies of this policy.

According to well-placed government sources, various departments are putting their two cents in, revising the provisions that make things easier for micro, small, and medium enterprises. Among the highlights is the allocation of parcels of land to private investors—an eagerly awaited factor in the policy.

The policy will be showcased at the grand investors’ gala scheduled for the 24th and 25th of this month, Insider said that unlike earlier provisions, the new provisions will levy a minimum non-refundable fee of Rs 20,000 for a modest parcel of two-to-five hectares.

Should an MSME investor eye a more expansive, undeveloped plot exceeding 20 hectares, they will need to part with a non-refundable fee of Rs 500,000.

According to existing policy, land allocation is done on a case-by-case and merit basis; but soon, available plots will be displayed on government portals, with priority given on a "first come, first serve" basis.

The existing MSME policy 2021 (amended in 2023) talks of various facilities yet provisions of allotment of land are yet needed to be improvised and overhauled. Similarly the Start-up policy was launched in 2022 (amended in 2024).

The compressed biogas policy for investors will be a new policy.

The new policy will divert the powers of the general manager of the district trade and industry center to a committee comprising the MSME commissioner, deputy or additional secretary of the MSME department, and the general manager of the district trade and industry center.

Yet, the state retains the exclusive right to approve or deny any request for more than one parcel of land, the sources said.

Meanwhile, the State Cabinet will also mull over a start-up policy for fledgling entrepreneurs, alongside a policy for Compressed Biogas Plants in the forthcoming meeting.

This start-up policy aims to create an ecosystem that nurtures and facilitates budding entrepreneurs, ensuring they have a plug-and-play environment to kickstart their ventures, said the sources.

