Madhusudan Agrawal, Co-Founder and Vice Chairman of Ajanta Pharma, conferred 'Consular of the Year' award

New Delhi, March 22 (IANS) Madhusudan Agrawal, the Honorary Consul of Uganda in Mumbai, India (Western Zone) and a renowned philanthropist, has been honoured with the prestigious 'Consular of the Year' award by the Honorary Consular Corps Diplomatique-India (HCCD).

Agrawal, the co-Founder and Vice Chairman of Ajanta Pharma, also serves as the General Secretary of HCCD Mumbai and the Director of HCCD India.

This award recognises his remarkable contributions to strengthening India-Uganda relations, his humanitarian efforts, and his dedication to diplomacy and social welfare. He was chosen for this honour from among more than 200 honorary consuls representing various countries in India.

"I am truly honoured to receive this prestigious award from HCCD. This recognition is not just for me - it belongs to my family, my colleagues at Ajanta Pharma, and my team at Mamta and Madhusudan Agrawal Foundation, who have been working tirelessly for the betterment of society. I also extend my heartfelt thanks to the Government and people of Uganda for giving me the opportunity to serve them,” said Agrawal.

Agrawal also emphasised that this honour comes with a responsibility to continue serving people and creating a lasting impact.

"This award is a reminder that there is still so much more to do. I remain committed to expanding my healthcare initiatives, strengthening India-Uganda relations, and working towards a healthier, better world. As India believes in 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' - The World is One Family - I will continue to serve with this spirit," he added.

Agrawal has been at the forefront of cancer awareness and treatment in both Uganda and India. One of his most significant contributions was the donation of a Mammography Van - ‘Hope Express’ - to the Uganda Cancer Institute, which was officially handed over during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Uganda in 2018.

This mobile cancer screening unit has been instrumental in the early detection of breast and cervical cancer, benefiting over 300,000 women so far. More than 1,500 lives have been saved through early detection and timely medical intervention.

Beyond this, he has played a crucial role in bringing over 100 children from Uganda to India for life-saving heart surgeries, ensuring they receive the best medical care at no cost - a mission that will continue in the future.

Agrawal has also initiated an artificial limb programme in Uganda, providing prosthetic limbs to those affected by landmines and accidents. He is planning to donate and fit 1,000 artificial limbs, helping individuals regain mobility and lead independent lives.

In India, through his Sanjeevani Mamta Hospital, a unit of Mamta & Madhusudan Agrawal Foundation in Andheri (E), Mumbai, he has set up free cancer screening camps, offering early detection and subsidised treatment for breast and cervical cancer patients. His vision is clear—financial barriers should never prevent anyone from accessing critical healthcare.

Agrawal also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for affordable and accessible healthcare, highlighting the impact of Ayushman Bharat Yojana, which has helped over 6.8 million cancer patients receive treatment at no cost.

According to The Lancet, this scheme has enabled early detection in 36 per cent of cancer cases, significantly improving survival rates.

"Under PM Modi’s leadership, India has become a global leader in healthcare, ensuring quality treatment for all, irrespective of their financial background. His vision of ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ motivates me to continue my mission of public welfare," Agrawal stated.

Agrawal’s contributions to business, diplomacy, and philanthropy have earned him numerous prestigious honours, including the Golden Jubilee Medal - the Highest Civilian Award - Conferred by Yoweri Museveni, the President of Uganda, the ABLF Business Innovator Award, presented by the Asian Business Leadership Forum in Dubai and conferred by H.H. Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, the UAE’s Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, the Seva Bhushan Samman, conferred by the Governor of Uttarakhand, the Icons of Aurangabad Award, recognised by Ratan Tata.

Through his continued efforts in healthcare, social service, and diplomacy, Agrawal remains committed to creating a lasting impact on society.

–IANS

rvt/na/vd

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.