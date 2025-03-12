Madhuri Dixit misses her mother, says ‘your presence is felt in every moment’

Mumbai, March 12 (IANS) Actress Madhuri Dixit shared a heartfelt tribute to her late mother, Snehlata Dixit, expressing how much she misses her. In an emotional post, the actress said that her presence is felt in every moment, reflecting on the deep impact her mother had on her life.

On Wednesday, the 'Devdas' actress shared a couple of photos featuring her late mother alongside a note that read, “Two years without you, and not a day goes by that I don’t miss you. Your love, your wisdom, and your presence are felt in every moment. Forever in my heart, Mom.”

The first black-and-white photo shows Madhuri's mother from her younger days. Other photos feature the actress sitting with her mom.

Madhuri’s mother, Snehlata Dixit, passed away on March 11 at the age of 90. Following her mother's sad demise, the actress shared a heartfelt note along with a photograph of the two of them at home.

Madhuri had written, “Woke up this morning to find Aai's room empty. It feels surreal. She taught us to embrace and celebrate life. She gave so much to so many people. We will miss her dearly but she will live on in our memories. Her wit, positivity and grace were infectious. We will celebrate her life together through our memories. Om shanti om.”

Madhuri's husband, Shriram Nene, also honored his late mother-in-law with a heartfelt tribute.

“Our beloved Aai, Snehalata Dikshit, passed away peacefully this morning surrounded by her loved ones. I am emotionally and physically drained. But the love of my family, friends and all of you have made this bearable. She was a saint: full of life, wisdom, patience, and a sense of humour that pierced all barriers. She will be missed but never forgotten. Her memories will keep her alive forever for all of us,” he wrote.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.