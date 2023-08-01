'Made in Heaven 2' trailer sets tone for grandeur, personal setbacks, intense drama

Mumbai, Aug 1 (IANS) The trailer for the second season of the International Emmy nominated show, 'Made in Heaven', which was unveiled on Tuesday promises riveting storytelling laced with grandeur, drama, dark secrets, and the societal problems that cut across the spectrum and class.

The trailer was launched at a five star property in Mumbai's Santa Cruz area and saw a heartfelt performance by the band Bombay Brass on the beautifully decorated set ahead of its launch.

The trailer begins on an aesthetic note with all things beautiful and elite, bringing a bit of nostalgia from the Zoya Akhtar directorial 'Dil Dhadakane Do'. It shows the drama in elite circles surrounding big fat weddings.

This time Shobhita and Arjun's titular wedding planning establishment has new entrants most notably in the form of Mona Singh's character of the auditor who comes with no filter and puts things as they are without a grain of sugar coating.

With new brides and new challenges, the lead characters of wedding planners will be seen dealing with their professional and personal setbacks.

The trailer boasts of many tongue-in-cheek dialogues like the one where Shobhita's character of Tara talks about getting a "big fish" from the constricted lanes of Delhi as she says that one can't catch a big fish in such a place because "gaadiyaan nahi aa paayengi na (the cars won't be able to navigate such claustrophobic lanes)".

As it progresses forward, the trailer assumes a darker tone somewhere in the middle as the music assumes a more morose form.

It then goes onto show the unspoken side of the big far weddings, the sexism, archaic practices such as dowry and the misogyny that plague the society at large.

The new season will also feature guest stars such as Mrunal Thakur, Radhika Apte, Dia Mirza, Neelam Kothari, Shibani Dandekar, Sanjay Kapoor, Samir Soni, Pulkit Samrat, Vikrant Massey, Elnaaz Norouzi, Imaad Shah, Sarah Jane Dias, Shrishti Behl, Neil Bhoopalam, Lillete Dubey, Anurag Kashyap and Sabyasachi.

Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin, Shashank Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi and Vijay Raaz will be seen reprising their roles with new faces such as Mona Singh, Ishwak Singh and Trinetra Haldar.

The second season has been directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, Neeraj Ghaywan, Nitya Mehra, Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar.

Sharing her excitement over the trailer launch, Sobhita said: "It feels amazing to be back as Tara in 'Made in Heaven' Season 2. For me Tara's journey has been both fascinating and challenging as she navigates her personal life with Adil and Faiza while planning lavish weddings. I had such an incredible time shooting for the second season, and I think this season will resonate even more with our audience."

"There is a little pressure to match and even surpass the audience's expectations from the previous season but I’m positive about it. I’m sure Made in Heaven Season 2 will enthrall the viewers and prompt significant conversations about the complexities of human existence, making it an unforgettable and thought-provoking experience," she added.

For Arjun Mathur, it is an interesting journey to revisit a previously essayed character and hit new notes and dimensions with it

"Playing Karan in 'Made in Heaven' has been a transformative experience. The love and recognition from the first season, including the International Emmy nomination, have been overwhelming. Season 2 takes Karan to new heights as he navigates opulent weddings while confronting societal issues. I am very curious about how the viewers will react to Karan’s continuing journey and the unexpected twists in his life. It will also capture Karan's emotional journey challenging conventions and seeking happiness amidst grand celebrations. The show unfolds the true events of a wedding, not just how everything appears happy on the outside," he said.

Actor Jim Sarbh, who essyas Tara's husband, Adil Khanna, in the show, shared: "It has been a great experience essaying the character of Adil Khanna, particularly because of the opportunity to work with Alankrita, Neeraj, Nitya, Reema, Zoya along with Nikos Andritsakis, and Tanay Satam, the DoPs, and the rest of the extremely talented crew, the direction, and the production team. It’s incredible to see how this character, who is simultaneously layered and obtuse, has resonated so well with audiences in India and beyond. In Season 2, Adil will be navigating loss, love, and loyalty, and making some tough choices".

"It will be intriguing to see how Adil's decisions will catch up to him, and how he will evolve this season. It is humbling to be an integral part of a show that has received such critical acclaim, and I hope that this new season, too, will garner the same amount of love and appreciation across the globe," he added.

The show, produced by Excel Media & Entertainment and Tiger Baby, will drop on Prime Video on August 10.

