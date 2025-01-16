Lyca to release trailer of Vidaa Muyarchi tonight; Social media abuzz with rumours on film’s new release date

Chennai, Jan 16 (IANS) This pongal is really turning out to be a sweet one for fans of actor Ajith Kumar as Lyca Productions, the production house that is producing the film ‘Vidaa Muyarchi’, has now announced that it will be releasing a new trailer of the film at 6.40 pm this evening.

Director Magizh Thirumeni’s much-awaited ‘Vida Muyarchi’, featuring Ajith Kumar in the lead, was to hit screens for Pongal this year. However, the release had to be postponed and this caused quite a bit of heartbreak for fans, who were eagerly awaiting the film.

Now, with Lyca Productions announcing that it will be releasing a trailer for the film, the smiles are back. What is more, unconfirmed reports doing the rounds suggest that the makers have now zeroed in on February 6 this year to release the film. This has added to the delight and excitement of fans.

Meanwhile, the popular OTT platform Netflix has announced that it has brought the streaming rights of the Ajith Kumar-starrer ‘Vidaa Muyarchi’ after its theatrical release.

‘Vidaa Muyarchi’ has had huge expecations riding on it for a number of reasons. Apart from the fact that it features Ajith Kumar in the lead, the film is being keenly watched as it is being directed by one of Tamil cinema’s finest directors, Magizh Thirumeni, known for making stylish action entertainers.

‘Vidaa Muyarchi’ has a tag line, which when translated in English reads, “When everything and everyone forsakes you, believe in yourself.”

Trisha plays the female lead in this explosive action entertainer that will also feature Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, Aarav, Nikhil Nair, Dasarathi and Ganesh among others.

Music for the film is by Anirudh Ravichander while cinematography is by Om Prakash and editing is by N B Srikanth.

