Lucknow University professor booked for making derogatory remarks on Dhirendra Shastri 

Chhatarpur, Aug 4 (IANS) A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against a professor of Lucknow University for allegedly hurting religious sentiments by making derogatory remarks about spiritual leader Dhirendra Shastri of Bageshwar Dham.

He had accused Shastri of "women trafficking", after which the case was filed at Bamitha police station in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh, following a complaint by a member of the Bageshwar Dham Committee.

The controversy erupted after a purported video went viral showing Chhatarpur police stopping an ambulance carrying several women. During questioning, the women were reportedly found to be residing at Bageshwar Dham while concealing their identities. However, this was not confirmed officially.

Reacting to the incident, Professor Ravi Kant shared the viral video on social media and wrote: "Non-biological Prime Minister Narendra Modi's declared younger brother Dhirendra Shastri is engaging in women trafficking under the guise of religion! A thorough investigation should be conducted, and if found guilty, Dhirendra should be hanged."

The comment sparked outrage among followers of Dhirendra Shastri, prompting Bageshwar Dham Committee member Dhirendra Kumar Gaur to lodge a formal complaint.

In his statement, Gaur alleged that the professor's remarks had not only defamed Shastri but also hurt the religious sentiments of millions of Hindus.

The police have registered the FIR under relevant sections related to hurting religious sentiments and defamation. The matter is now under investigation.

Responding to the developments, Dhirendra Shastri said, "Some people are continuously planning to defame the Dham. We are fighting against the biggest disease in this country -- casteism -- and are working to unite Hindus and Sanatanis. When you walk the path of truth and service, such accusations are bound to come your way."

Shastri further added, "The Bageshwar Jan Seva Samiti has filed an FIR. As long as there is life in this body, we will continue serving Hindus and Hindustan. We were born for this very purpose."

He also referred to the upcoming Padyatra scheduled from November 7 to 16, saying, "Some people have started having stomach aches hearing about it. But we will not waver from our resolve. I say this again -- we Sanatanis will never do anything that brings disgrace to Hindus. Whatever happens, we will achieve victory through unity."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.