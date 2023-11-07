Lucknow man's laptop stolen from overhead bin in plane

Lucknow, Nov 7 (IANS) A man has lodged a complaint here stating that his airbag containing a laptop was stolen from the overhead storage bin above onboard a Bengaluru to Lucknow flight.

Another bag was found unclaimed inside the aircraft with a couple of tattered clothes kept inside.

Mudit Rair claimed that the theft seemed “intentional”.

Rai, 30, who is a software engineer with Walmart, was shocked to find his backpack containing company owned Apple MacBook Pro16 worth Rs 2.7 lakhs swapped with a similar blue-coloured airbag at Lucknow airport on November 3.

A resident of Sushant Golf City, Rai said: “Since it was an early morning flight, I had decided to take a nap. When the flight landed at Lucknow airport, I remained seated, waiting for others to leave first. Finally, when only a handful of passengers were left in the aisle, I stood and opened the overhead storage above my seat and found a blue-coloured airbag, which was not mine.

“Initially, I thought my luggage was mistakenly swapped, so I dashed towards the cabin crew and alerted them. The crew asked me to contact the airport operator."

Based on Rai’s complaint, the Sarojini Nagar police have lodged a complaint against an unknown person under IPC’s section 380 (theft).

A spokesperson of the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport (CCSIA) said: “CCSIA acknowledges and regrets the inconvenience caused to the passenger. This particular incident has taken place within the airline services purview and we have initiated appropriate communication with the airline partner, to establish the whereabouts of the item.

"The details have been shared with the airline concerned for furtherance.”

