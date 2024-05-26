LS polls: PM Modi to campaign in UP; HM Shah to visit Bihar, Punjab today

New Delhi, May 26 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will campaign in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday for the seventh phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

The Prime Minister will address public meetings in Mirzapur at 11:00 a.m., Ghosi at 1:00 p.m., and Bansgaon at 2:30 p.m.

Major political developments that will unfold across the country on Sunday:

* Union Home Minister Amit Shah will campaign in Bihar and Punjab on Sunday. He will address public meetings in Bihar's Ara at 12:30 p.m., and Kaimur at 2:00 p.m. From there, he will go to Punjab to hold a public meeting in Ludhiana at 5:30 p.m.

* BJP President J.P. Nadda will hold three public meetings in Bihar on Sunday. The BJP chief will address his first public meeting of the day at 12:15 p.m. in Jehanabad, followed by another two in Ara at 2:00 p.m. and Bihar Sharif at 4:10 p.m.

* Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will also campaign in Bihar on Sunday. He will reach Patna airport at 10:00 a.m. From there, he will proceed to address a public meeting in Mohaniya of the Sasaram Lok Sabha constituency. Later, he will address another public meeting in Patna at 5:00 p.m.

* Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address public meetings in Himachal Pradesh's Nahan (Shimla) at 11:45 a.m. and Una (Hamirpur) at 1:40 p.m.

* Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will hold a roadshow in Hoshiarpur at around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.

* Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will address public meetings in Uttar Pradesh's Salempur at 12:45 p.m. and Ballia at 1:50 p.m. on Sunday.

* RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, Vikassheel Insaan Party President Mukesh Sahni and Bihar Congress President Akhilesh Singh will address a joint public meeting in Arwal at 2:55 p.m. on Sunday.

