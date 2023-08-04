LS adjourned till 12 pm, Minister says Oppn cannot protest on 'whims and fancies'

New Delhi, August 4 (IANS) The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 p.m. amid protests by the Congress-led opposition on Manipur violence.

Speaker Om Birla allowed Question Hour proceedings to run for around 20 minutes, during which questions pertaining to health and fertiliser ministries were taken up.

Parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi said that the opposition cannot selectively protest in the House on the basis of their "whims and fancies".

He said that they should allow all the bills to be introduced and passed just like they allowed discussion on the Delhi services bill on Thursday.

Joshi said that all bills are important and Friday also some important bills are listed for introduction and passing.

However the Speaker adjourned the proceedings till 12 p.m. amid continued protests by the opposition.

