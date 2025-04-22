Love the way you play Sai Sudharshan, says Sivakarthikeyan

Chennai, April 22 (IANS) Actor, producer Sivakarthikeyan, who is known to be a big fan of the popular IPL franchise, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), has now complimented the young opener of Gujarat Titans Sai Sudharshan, saying that he wished to see the technically sound, classy cricketer in a Team India jersey soon.

Sudharshan, the young left-handed opening batsman for Gujarat Titans, has along with his captain Shubman Gill, consistently been ensuring that Gujarat get off to solid starts in the current season of the IPL.

Sivakarthikeyan's praise for Sudharshan came after the Gujarat Titans Vs Kolkata Knight Riders game on Monday night in which Gujarat Titans emerged victorious.

Soon after the match, Sivakarthikeyan took to X to register his praise for the youngster.

He wrote, "Love the way you play, dear #SaiSudharsan. Keep going. Waiting to see this great talent in the Indian jersey."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sivakarthikeyan is now currently working on his much-awaited period film 'Parasakthi', with director Sudha Kongara.

Director Sudha Kongara had, in February this year, announced that the first schedule of the film had been wrapped in Madurai. The next schedule in Sri Lanka too was completed only recently.

‘Parasakthi’ has triggered huge interest among fans and film buffs. The period film, which also features Atharvaa and Sreeleela, is believed to be set in the 1960s in the then state of Madras.

A teaser released by the unit shows that the story takes place in the Pachaiyappa’s college in Madras where Sivakarthikeyan is seen going door to door, in search of something. He comes across as a fearless leader, looking to lead students on a violent protest in rebellion against an unjust system which seems to have imposed orders such as ‘Students - do not touch’. Incidentally, the teaser shows this order printed on a wall changed to ‘Do not touch students’.

The teaser has disclosed that Ravi Mohan’s character is intent on killing Sivakarthikeyan’s character.

Parasakthi, which was tentatively being referred to as #SK25 as it is Sivakarthikeyan’s 25th film, has music by G V Prakash and cinematography by experienced cameraman Ravi K Chandran. Stunts for the film are by Supreme Sundar.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.