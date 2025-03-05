Louis Tomlinson on performing in Lollapalooza 2025: India is going to be special

Mumbai, March 5 (IANS) English singer Louis Tomlinson is set to fulfill a long-awaited dream as he is all set to perform in India for the first time at Lollapalooza 2025.

After years of anticipation, the British singer will take the stage at the iconic festival, marking a significant milestone in his career. Louis had often mentioned India in interviews, telling fans that performing there was a dream of his. “India is going to be special; it’s somewhere I’ve dreamt of playing for a long time,” he said in the past. He made it clear that playing in India was at the top of his priority list, further fueling the excitement of his loyal fanbase.

On March 9, Tomlinson will take the stage at Lollapalooza India, marking his Indian debut. The singer had reassured fans time and again, saying, “I really, really wanna come to India. Going to make it happen. It’s just a matter of when.”

Lollapalooza India 2025 makes its highly anticipated return for its third edition on March 8 and 9 at the iconic Mahalakshmi Racecourse. Renowned for its powerhouse lineups and vibrant energy, the festival will feature legendary artists, rising global stars, and some of the most-streamed musicians of recent years.

Rock legends Green Day are all set to perform at Lollapalooza India. This year’s Lollapalooza India lineup offers a dynamic mix of rock, pop, electronic, indie, and hip-hop. Green Day will ignite the stage with their legendary punk-rock anthems, while Shawn Mendes brings a heartfelt, sing-along-worthy pop performance. John Summit and Alok will deliver electrifying beats and an exhilarating atmosphere, while Glass Animals showcase their unique psychedelic pop.

Louis Tomlinson rose to fame after his appearance on ‘The X Factor’ in 2010, which led to him joining the global sensation One Direction, alongside Liam Payne, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, and Zayn Malik.

