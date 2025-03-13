Look who Shahid Kapoor bumped into after his reunion with Kareena Kapoor!

Mumbai, March 13 (IANS) Following his much-discussed reunion with Kareena Kapoor, actor Shahid Kapoor was spotted having an unexpected encounter with a familiar 'saheli’ on set.

On Wednesday, the 'Kabir Singh' actor took to his Instagram handle and shared photos with his brother Ishaan Khatter. Recently, Shahid made a surprise visit to Ishaan's workplace and shared some candid moments on social media. He also expressed that Ishaan is not just his brother but one of his closest friends.

The first picture captures Shahid holding his brother’s hand while engaging in a conversation. In the caption, he playfully wrote, “Bumping into brother at work and behaving like sahelis.” In another heartwarming photo, the Udta Punjab actor could be lovingly pinching Ishaan’s cheeks. Sharing the photo with the monochrome effect, Shahid added a red heart emoji to the image.

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor recently grabbed all the attention at IIFA 2025, with the highlight of the award ceremony being his reunion with his former girlfriend, Kareena Kapoor.

During a press conference, Shahid and Kareena were spotted sharing a warm hug and engaging in a conversation. This marked the first time the duo appeared comfortable together and were seen chatting openly, after previously avoiding each other at public gatherings.

Earlier, in February 2024, both Shahid and Kareena attended the Dadasaheb Phalke International Awards in Mumbai. On the red carpet, Shahid was seen standing with filmmakers Raj and DK when Bebo walked past him. She briefly spoke to his companions while Shahid stood there, wearing an awkward smile.

Shahid and Kareena parted ways in 2007 after dating for several years. During their relationship, the two starred together in several films, including “Fida,” “Chup Chup Ke,” “36 China Town,” “Milenge Milenge,” and “Jab We Met,” directed by Imtiaz Ali.

A few years later, Kareena married actor Saif Ali Khan, and the couple has two sons together. Meanwhile, Shahid tied the knot with Mira Rajput, with whom he has a son and a daughter.

