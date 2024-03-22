Lok Sabha polls: Congress names 17 candidates in K'taka in 3rd list

Bengaluru, March 22 (IANS) The Congress on Thursday announced candidates for 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in Karnataka for the upcoming general elections.

Priyanka Jarkiholi, daughter of Karnataka Minister for PWD Satish Jarkiholi has fielded from Chikkodi Parliamentary seat.

Mrunal Hebbalkar, son of Laxmi Hebbalkar, Minister for Women and Child Welfare who is a close aide of Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, will contest from Belagavi. The BJP is yet to declare a candidate for the seat.

Samyukta S. Patil, daughter of Minister for Agriculture Marketing and Textiles Shivananda Patil has been named from Bagalkot Lok Sabha seat.

Radhakrishna Doddamani, son-in-law of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge would contest from Gulbarga. He will take on sitting BJP MP Dr. Umesh Jadhav, who defeated Kharge in 2018.

G. Kumara Naik, a senior IAS officer, has got a ticket to contest from Raichur.

Sagar Khandre, son of Minister for Forest Eshwar Khandre, will contest from Bidar.

Prabha Mallikarjun, wife of Minister for Horticulture S.S. Mallikarjun, has been given ticket from Davanagere seat. She will take on Gayathri Siddeshwar of BJP. Gayathri is the wife of sitting BJP MP G.M. Siddeshwar. Prabha and Gayathri are also close relatives.

Sowmaya Reddy, daughter of Karnataka Minister Ramalinga Reddy, got the Congress ticket from Bengaluru South. She has been pitted against BJP's young face and sitting MP Tejasvi Surya.

K. Jayaprakash Hegde, former President of the Backward Classes Commission who recently submitted a controversial caste census report, was named from Udupi-Chikkamagaluru.

Close confidante of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah -- M. Laxman -- has been allotted the ticket in Mysuru MP seat. He will take on royal scion Yaduveer Wadiyar from BJP.

Vinod Asooti will take on Union Minister Pralhad Joshi from Dharwad MP seat.

M.V. Rajeev Gowda (Bengaluru North) will take on Union Minister of Shobha Karandlaje.

Senior leader Mansoor Ali Khan has been given the ticket to contest from Bengaluru Central.

