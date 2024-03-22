Congress names five more candidates for LS polls in Rajasthan

Jaipur, March 21 (IANS) The Congress on Thursday released its third list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, including five names for Rajasthan, which will vote in two phases on April 19 and April 26.

The party also announced that it is leaving the Sikar seat for the CPI-M.

As per the list issued on Thursday evening, Sunil Sharma has been made the candidate from Jaipur City, while Umedaram Beniwal, who recently joined the party after resigning from the RLP, has been fielded from Barmer-Jaisalmer.

Kuldeep Indora has been fielded from Ganganagar-Hanumangarh, Sangeeta Beniwal from Pali, while Urmila Jain Bhaya has been named the Congress candidate from Jhalawar-Baran.

In the third list, the Congress has fielded three new faces -- in Jaipur City, Barmer, and Pali.

The Congress had earlier declared candidates for 10 seats in the state, while the nominees for the remaining nine seats in the state are yet to be announced.

Among the seats where elections will be held in the first phase on April 19, candidates for Jaipur Rural, Nagaur, Dausa, and Karauli-Dholpur are yet to be announced.

