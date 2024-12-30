Loire Cotler reveals one quality of Sonu Sood that makes him standout as a director

Mumbai, Dec 30 (IANS) Grammy-nominated music composer and vocalist Loire Cotler, who has crafted the track ‘Call to Life’ in the upcoming movie ‘Fateh’, has heaped praise on actor Sonu Sood, and has commended him for his ability to communicate his ideas.

‘Fateh’ marks the directorial debut of Sonu Sood. Loire shared that Sonu is exceptionally gifted in communicating the two layers of the spoken direction and the unspoken direction.

She told IANS, “The creative collaboration begins with spoken direction and unspoken direction. The outer meaning and the inner meaning of the scene. Sonu has a special gift in communicating these two different layers in a way that stimulated my musical creativity”.

When asked how the collaboration with Sonu happened, she said that Sonu mentioned that he had heard Hans Zimmer speaking about her in an interview. He then called her to discuss ‘Fateh’.

She told IANS, “I was delighted to accept this opportunity. I have always had a passion for vocal rhythmic play. I discovered that the term Rhythm Vocalist best describes my hybridisation of vocal techniques. There are several main components to this style, including jazz scat, Konnakol (drum language from South India), as well as drum vocalizations, overtone singing and wordless traditions from around the globe”.

She further mentioned, “My vocal expressions are energized by the rhythmic power of the voice, and the result is like an interdimensional language that seeks to touch that part of one’s heart that may remain hidden on an ordinary day”.

Loire works with the legendary music composer Hans Zimmer, who has composed the music for films like ‘The Batman’ trilogy, ‘Interstellar’, ‘Dunkirk’ and other projects.

Talking about how the music composer has shaped her as an artist, she said, “I consider Hans a very important mentor in my evolution as a musician and composer, as well as beloved guide and friend on my personal journey. It is truly one of the greatest honors and blessings to know him and be part of his musical family. To be honest, my sentiments outweigh words here”.

She continued, “There really are no words adequate enough to describe how special Hans is to me, and how highly I hold him in my esteem and how deeply I cherish him in my heart”.

When asked how working on 'Fateh' helped her understand Indian culture and Indian music, she said, “My creative role in this project was very specifically attuned to the emotion and energy on specific cues”.

“I would have to say that working on ‘Fateh’ amplified how awesome the universal language of music can be in elevating the cinematic experience”, she added.

Produced by Sonali Sood of Shakti Sagar Productions, and Umesh KR Bansal of Zee Studios and co-produced by Ajay Dhama, ‘Fateh’ is set to release in cinemas on January 10, 2025.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.