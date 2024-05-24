Loans taken to send wife abroad drive man to suicide in Gujarat

Vadodara, May 24 (IANS) A man, who took multiple loans to send his wife abroad to secure a better future for her, allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree in Gujarat's Vadodara district, police said on Friday.

On Thursday, Rameshbhai alias Rohanbhai Parshottambhai Solanki, 31, was found hanging from a tree near Bhammarghoda in Savli taluka.

Local police were notified and an investigation commenced.

During the investigation, it came to the fore Rameshbhai had taken multiple loans to send his wife, Joiner Rameshbhai Solanki, abroad.

The crushing burden of debt led him to this tragic end, police said.

However, Joiner has filed a case of accidental death at the Savli Police Station, police officials said.

Savli Police are leading the investigation in Vadodara.

Officials added, "We aim to uncover more details about the financial and emotional pressures that contributed to this event."

