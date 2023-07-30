'Lizzie Mcguire' actor Robert Carradine who played Lizzy's dad got zero royalties from show

Los Angeles, July 30 (IANS) Actor Robert Carradine who is best known for his role in the series 'Lizzie Mcguire’ where he portrays the father of Hilary Duff's titular character in the popular series from 2001 until 2004 and reprised his role for 'The Lizzie McGuire Movie' in 2003, has said that he received zero royalties from the series.

As revealed by the screenshot of paycheque, the actor posted in his Instagram account, the post stated that he got $0 residuals from the show in 2019.

As reported by Aceshowbiz, Robert's post comes just days after Screen Actors Guild announced it would go on strike due to concerns over wages for actors and creators in the industry, overuse of AI to undercut costs, and how the profits of digital streaming are not being divided properly.

Currently, it is not clear if Robert had received any additional funds for his roles in his long association with Disney, nor is it clear what the pay period was for the check.

The SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes have caused what is considered the biggest shutdown in Hollywood in more than 60 years because the strike of these guilds means that the majority of entertainment projects in Hollywood have been forced to cease production.

Fran Drescher, the president of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, or SAG-AFTRA, said in a press conference, "At some point, you have to say no, 'We are not going to take this anymore!' You cannot change the business model as much as it has changed and not change the contract too. If we don't stand tall right now, we are all in trouble."

This particularly applies to any project either associated with the Alliance of Motion Producers and Television or AMPTP who have been accused by the strikes for over-abusing AI, bad working conditions and lesser pay among other demands. As of now, the guild has refused to negotiate with the AMPTP.

