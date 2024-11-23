Liren is experienced but, Gukesh's chances are higher than 50 percent, predicts FIDE CEO Sutovsky

New Delhi, Nov 23 (IANS) Eighteen-year-old chess sensation D Gukesh stands on the brink of history as he prepares to face defending champion Ding Liren in the 14-round World Chess Championship beginning Monday. The young Indian has been hailed as a favorite by none other than the International Chess Federation (FIDE) CEO Emil Sutovsky, who believes Gukesh has more than a 50% chance of becoming the youngest-ever world champion.

Sutovsky, a former world No. 17, expressed his confidence in Gukesh during an interview with FIDE Chess on YouTube, stating, "He's (Gukesh) almost there and enters the match as favourite... It's definitely possible."

"His chances are not less than 50 per cent... I would say higher. So, yes, he seems to be very much focussed on that.

However, Sutovsky was quick to remind fans that Ding Liren, the 32-year-old reigning champion, is unlikely to relinquish his title without a fierce fight. "Ding has had an unimpressive year, but he could recover. He won’t be the same Ding from 2019 when he climbed to world No. 2, but he will still be a worthy opponent."

Gukesh’s rise to prominence has been nothing short of meteoric. Earlier this year, he led the Indian team to an unprecedented gold medal at the Chess Olympiad in Budapest. His exceptional form and composure under pressure have made him a strong contender for the title, despite the considerable experience gap between him and Ding.

Ding Liren’s experience could play a critical role in the match, especially in games that stretch into the later stages. Sutovsky highlighted how seasoned players often prevail in extended matches:

"I don't think he would be the same Ding who was, let's say, beating everyone in 2019 when I think he climbed to No. 2 in the world. But let's say he would be worthy of a world championship (opponent) in this match." Sutovsky further said despite speculations over Ding's form, there could be lots of surprises in store for the fans.

"And the question on how high can Gukesh go, so I expect it to be a rather close match with unexpected twists throughout. So, let's see if my forecast works."

"We could see many games where younger players were collapsing against older (in the past). It's also where your experience tells more in the final part of the game and you know more patterns, you know how to handle it (pressure) more.

"So, I wouldn't say that youth necessarily gives you an advantage in very long games," he added.

Ding, who has had a subdued year by his standards, remains a formidable opponent. The Chinese Grandmaster’s ability to stage a comeback is well-documented, and fans can expect surprises throughout the match.

Chess at the highest level demands both physical stamina and mental acuity. Sutovsky emphasised that physical fitness plays a critical role, especially during the middle hours of long games.

"I'm not sure that you need exactly physical shape on a seven-hour (game) actually. I think the physical shape tells more (in) the fourth or fifth hour and then, if you overcome certain moment, you play once again pretty well.

"At least that was my experience and that's what I spoke about with many players... That's a critical moment as fatigue comes (after four or five hours).

