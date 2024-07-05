Liquor policy: Delhi HC issues notice on CM Kejriwal's bail plea in CBI case

New Delhi, July 5 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Friday issued a notice to the CBI on a bail plea filed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the corruption case linked to the alleged liquor policy scam.

A Bench of Justice Neena Bansal Krishna asked the central investigative agency to file its response and posted the matter for hearing on July 17.

During the hearing, the counsel representing CBI objected to filing of the bail plea directly before the High Court, adding that CM Kejriwal should have first approached the trial court for bail.

However, the Bench said that contention will be considered at a later stage and asked the CBI to file its reply in the meantime.

Earlier on Wednesday, CM Kejriwal’s bail plea was mentioned before a Bench presided over by Acting Chief Justice (ACJ) Manmohan for urgent listing.

The ACJ assured that his bail petition would be heard on Friday, July 5.

Pertinently, CM Kejriwal’s plea challenging his arrest by the CBI is also coming up for hearing on July 17.

The AAP supremo, who presently remains under 14-day judicial custody (till July 12) in the corruption case, had assailed the validity of his arrest by the CBI and subsequent custody of the agency.

On June 26, CM Kejriwal was arrested by the CBI and was produced before the Rouse Avenue Court. Subsequently, he was sent to three-day CBI custody for interrogation.

Permission was granted to the CBI to produce CM Kejriwal in the special court after questioning him in Tihar Jail.

Recently, the Delhi High Court stayed a trial court's order granting bail to CM Kejriwal in a money laundering case, saying that the documents and arguments were not appreciated by the lower court.

The Supreme Court, in May, had reserved its verdict on the petition filed by CM Kejriwal challenging his arrest and subsequent remand by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the excise policy case.

He was ordered to be released on 21-day interim bail by the apex court in view of the General Elections.

