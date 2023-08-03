Liquor bottles seized from house of PHED Superintending Engineer in Bihar's Bhagalpur

Patna, Aug 3 (IANS) Police seized liquor bottles from a servant quarter in the official residence of PHED Superintending Engineer in Bihar's Bhagalpur on Wednesday.

A raid was conducted by a team headed by ASI Shakti Paswan in the residence of the engineer Vijay Kumar and liquor found in the room of his personal guard Amrendra Kumar Paswan.

"We had received a tip-off about liquor being supplied in the area in Khanjarpur locality. Accordingly, we have raided the place and seized a number of boxes containing liquor bottles. We have arrested the guard and further investigation is underway,” the ASI said.

"The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the liquor prohibition act," he added.

On his part, Vijay Kumar said: "I was on a morning walk on Wednesday. When I returned home, I learnt that the guard was involved in liquor selling. He was staying here for 8 to 9 years in the servant quarter."

