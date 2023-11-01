LinkedIn rolls out new AI-powered experience to Premium users

New Delhi, Nov 1 (IANS) Global professional networking platform LinkedIn on Wednesday started to roll out a new AI-powered experience to a select group of Premium subscribers as it celebrates one billion members on the platform.

According to the company, the new AI-powered experience will analyse users' feed posts and reveal the key salient opportunities for them in one simple click.

"It will take on the hard work of parsing through long articles, videos, and posts and suggest ideas on how the information can be helpful to you. Then you’ll get to spend your valuable time taking action on it," LinkedIn said in a blogpost.

In addition, the company said that the new experience leverages Microsoft Bing to provide users with timely and comprehensive information that keeps them updated on what’s happening in the world right now.

If they have a question about a trending topic, they can expect a swift response in the form of expert articles and discussions, both from LinkedIn and across the web.

The company also introduced a new job seeker experience to help with job searches.

"With this experience, researching roles, companies, and even preparing for interviews become part of a seamless, delightful interaction on LinkedIn," the company said.

Last month, LinkedIn introduced a new recruiter platform powered by generative AI to help companies find the right candidates from the talent pool on the platform.

The company rolled out 'Recruiter 2024' to select users, which will be available for all LinkedIn Recruiter customers throughout next year.

'Recruiter 2024' is a new AI-assisted recruiting experience that will use generative AI to help recruitment professionals come up with better searches to spot stronger candidates.

