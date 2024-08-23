Lindsay Lohan wraps up ‘Freakier Friday’ with this message

Los Angeles, Aug 23 (IANS) Actress-singer Lindsay Lohan, who is known for ‘Freaky Friday’, ‘Machete’, ‘Scary Movie 5’ and other’s has wrapped up her movie ‘Freakier Friday’.



She took to her Instagram recently, and shared a picture of herself riding cycle while a crew member with safety vest stands behind her

She also penned a note in the caption, as she wrote, “That’s a wrap on FREAKIER FRIDAY! Thank you to the amazing Cast, Crew, producers and everyone @disneystudios who put so much love and effort into making this movie! Can’t wait to share it with you all!”.

‘Freakier Friday’ is an American fantasy comedy film, and is a direct sequel to 'Freaky Friday' which itself was based on Mary Rodgers's 1972 eponymous novel. The film, directed by Nisha Ganatra and written by Jordan Weiss, also stars the Oscar-winning actress Jamie Lee Curtis.

In 'Freaky Friday', Lindsay Lohan's character was originally written as goth, but she thought nobody would relate to that. She showed up during the audition dressed in a preppy style. The character ended up being rewritten as a grunge, alt-rock teen.

The two also recently spoke with 'Entertainment Tonight', where Curtis said that it's definitely going to be freakier this time around with the film. Lindsay said, "I'm a mom now from a teenager." Curtis chimed in and said, "That makes me a grandmother." Lindsay then said that there will be many switches in the film.

The film's official title was announced by Curtis and Lohan at the 2024 D23 Expo earlier this month.

Curtis also shared that there are some great cameos in the film. She recollected an incident when Chad Michael Murray walked in and every woman at the table had their jaw dropped looking at him. 'Freakier Friday' also stars Mark Harmon, Chad Michael Murray, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Stephen Tobolowsky, Lucille Soong and Rosalind Chao, Julia Butters and Manny Jacinto.

