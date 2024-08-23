Channing Tatum calls Zoe Kravitz a ‘nerd for movies’

Los Angeles, Aug 23 (IANS) Hollywood star Channing Tatum said that his lady love Zoe Kravitz is a “nerd for movies” and that the two sometimes watch "three or four movies in a day".

During an appearance on 'Late Night With Seth Meyers', Tatum, who got engaged to Kravitz in 2023, shared: "She’s such a nerd for movies. She doesn’t do anything (else).”

“The first thing that she said when we started getting together was like, ‘I don’t do activities.’ I think I laughed. She’s like, ‘No, listen to me. I don’t hike. I don’t do any of that stuff.'"

The couple, who began dating in 2021, often sit at home and watch a number of movies together, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The 44-year-old actor said: "On a day off for us, we watch like three or four movies in a day. We just love it."

Earlier this month, the actress labeled the arts as her "love language".

The actress directed her fiance in the new thriller 'Blink Twice', and she shared that she'd love to work with Tatum again.

Asked about the possibility, Kravitz told People.com: "I hope so. I mean, I think that art is our love language."

The two love to chat about all aspects of the movie business.

Kravitz said: "I think it's what we love, and we love talking about it, and experiencing it, and supporting each other."

She suffered some self-doubts about her directing skills. However, Tatum was on hand to offer her some help and support.

She said: "After the first day of filming, I was just like, ‘Oh, my God. I don't know what I've gotten myself into.' And then the edit process was very long, and the movie did not work, for a very long time. It was like this cycle."

"There'd be good days, and bad days, and he just kind of had to be like, ‘Which version of Zoe is walking into the house today? Is she excited, or is she a puddle?’"

