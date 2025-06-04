Stock Market Holiday List for June 2025: Full List of BSE & NSE Closures

The Indian stock markets — Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) — are set to remain shut for nine days in June 2025. However, all these holidays fall on weekends, and there are no additional weekday holidays scheduled for the month, except for Bakri Id on June 7, which is a Saturday.

According to the NSE holiday calendar, no weekday holidays fall in June. Therefore, apart from regular Saturday-Sunday closures, trading will proceed uninterrupted during weekdays.

Upcoming Trading Holidays in 2025

After June, investors should note the following upcoming stock market holidays scheduled for the rest of the year:

August 15 – Independence Day / Parsi New Year

August 27 – Ganesh Chaturthi

October 2 – Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti / Dussehra

October 21 – Diwali Laxmi Pujan (Muhurat Trading to be held)

October 22 – Balipratipada

November 5 – Prakash Gurpurb (Sri Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti)

December 25 – Christmas

On October 21, stock markets will conduct a special Muhurat Trading session on the occasion of Diwali. Timings for this ceremonial trading session will be announced separately by the exchanges.

Stock Market Timings

Trading in the equities segment takes place from Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays declared by the exchanges. Here's a quick overview of the market timings:

Equities Segment:

Pre-Open Session: 9:00 AM to 9:08 AM (Order entry and modification)

Regular Trading Session: 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM

Closing Session: 3:40 PM to 4:00 PM

Block Deal Session:

Morning Window: 8:45 AM to 9:00 AM

Afternoon Window: 2:05 PM to 2:20 PM

Investors are advised to stay updated with the trading calendar to align their strategies with market availability and avoid missteps in their investment plans.