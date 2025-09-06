Mumbai to host India’s biggest fitness party Hyrox Tomorrow, September 7

Mumbai is gearing up for an adrenaline-charged Sunday (September 7, 2025) as Hyrox — the global fitness racing phenomenon — stages its second edition in the city. After a successful Indian debut in May, the high-intensity competition is making a powerful comeback at the NESCO Center, drawing over 3,200 athletes, nearly twice the turnout of the inaugural event.

For the uninitiated, Hyrox is a unique hybrid race that blends endurance running with functional workouts. Competitors take on eight 1-km runs, each followed by a challenge station — ranging from the SkiErg and Sled Push to Burpee Broad Jumps, Farmers Carry and Wall Balls. The format, standard across more than 65 cities worldwide, offers categories for individuals, pairs, relays, and pros, ensuring accessibility for both everyday fitness enthusiasts and elite athletes.

Deepak Raj, Country Head for Hyrox India, said the overwhelming response reflects more than just popularity:

"Mumbai’s first Hyrox was historic. To see participation double in just four months shows that the city and the wider fitness community are embracing Hyrox not just as a race, but as a lifestyle movement."

This year’s event will also see international flavor, with athletes arriving from over 50 countries. The competition is part of the 2025-26 Hyrox global season, meaning finish times will contribute to worldwide rankings and qualifications for the 2026 World Championships in Stockholm.

The Hyrox India journey is set to expand further, with Bengaluru confirmed to host a two-day Hyrox festival in April 2026, a first-of-its-kind fitness extravaganza in the country.

Adding to the excitement, sportswear giant Puma, the worldwide apparel and footwear partner for Hyrox, will showcase its exclusive Puma x Hyrox collection in Mumbai. Alongside performance gear, Puma India is introducing several first-time experiences for participants — from braiding and tattoo corners to customisation booths and unique beverage concepts.

Spectators, too, are invited to soak up the energy, with the race opening at 6:30 am on Sunday. Tickets are available online and at the venue.

The event is supported by a roster of official partners: Centr and Concept2 (equipment), Red Bull (energy), Myprotein (nutrition), Policybazaar (insurance), Bisleri (hydration), Blue Tokai (coffee), and D’You (SPF).