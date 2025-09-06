Elizabeth Hurley: Haven’t set foot in a gym for decades

Los Angeles, Sep 6 (IANS) British actress Elizabeth Hurley said that she hasn't "set foot in a gym for decades" and gets her exercise in by gardening at home.

"I haven’t set foot in a gym for decades and don't work out per se, but I'm very active by nature and rarely sit still. When I'm at home, I spend all day wrestling my garden into submission, so by default, I bend, stretch and lift things all day long," Hurley told Hello! Magazine.

“The Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery” actress added: "I have a tool shed for which only I have a key, full of my 'lady tools'. My favourite is a mini leaf-blower that Joan Collins and her husband gave me. I use it every day."

Hurley often posts bikini pictures of herself on social media and said that she has spent much of this summer in her swimwear, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said: "My whole life, I've been happiest in jeans and a T-shirt, but this summer has been so hot that I've spent most days in a bikini. Luckily, I have a warehouse full of them."

Hurley also shared that she dreams of working with director Guy Ritchie on a project and has a movie of her own in the pipeline.

The Bedazzled star: "I absolutely loved The Gentlemen and would love to be in a Guy Ritchie show. I was also obsessed with Yellowstone and would love to work with Taylor Sheridan. I'm developing a movie in which I play an ordinary woman who's forced to turn feral to protect her daughter, and I like the way it's shaping up."

The actress started dating Achy Breaky Heart singer Billy Ray Cyrus earlier this year and revealed that he is teaching her how to play the guitar, even though she is "appalling" at it at the moment.

She said: "I’ve been in England all summer for the first time ever and have loved every moment. Billy is teaching me to play the guitar; right now I’m appalling but I’m hoping to improve!"

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.