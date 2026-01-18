Mauni Amavasya 2026 Today, January 18: Auspicious Timings, Spiritual Significance and Rituals

Mauni Amavasya, one of the most sacred observances in the Hindu lunar calendar, will be observed this year on January 18, 2026. According to the Panchang, the Amavasya tithi begins at 12:03 AM on January 18 and concludes at 1:21 AM on January 19. Falling in the holy month of Magha, the day holds immense spiritual significance for devotees across the country.

A defining ritual of Mauni Amavasya is the holy dip in sacred rivers, especially the Ganga, Yamuna, Godavari, and other revered water bodies. Devotees believe that bathing during this auspicious period helps cleanse sins, purify the soul, and pave the way for spiritual upliftment.

Another key observance is mauna vrat, or maintaining silence. Many followers choose to spend the day without speaking, considering silence a powerful tool for self-discipline, inner awareness, and meditation. This practice is believed to calm the mind and strengthen spiritual resolve.

Religious texts emphasize the importance of prayers, charity, feeding the poor, ancestral rites, and meditation on Mauni Amavasya. Performing daan (charitable acts) on this day is said to multiply spiritual merit and help absolve past karmic burdens. Devotees also engage in Lord Shiva worship and rituals dedicated to ancestors, seeking blessings for peace, health, and prosperity.

Priests and scholars note that spiritual practices undertaken on Mauni Amavasya are believed to yield heightened benefits when performed with faith and devotion. With its deep-rooted traditions and emphasis on self-purification and reflection, Mauni Amavasya continues to be regarded as one of the most spiritually potent days of the Magha month.