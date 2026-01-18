With Anaganaga Oka Raju, Naveen Polishetty Scores Hattrick

Actor Naveen Polishetty has firmly cemented his place among Telugu cinema’s most dependable young stars by achieving a rare hat-trick of million-dollar grossers in North America—a feat that underscores both his growing market power and his strong connect with overseas audiences.

Naveen’s journey to this milestone has been defined by smart script choices and content-driven cinema. His breakthrough Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya emerged as a surprise hit overseas, crossing the coveted million-dollar mark and establishing him as a bankable name among the diaspora. He followed it up with the sensational Jathi Ratnalu, which turned into a cult comedy and smashed box-office records, becoming one of the highest-grossing Telugu films in North America at the time. His last film Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty also scored over 1 million USD at the US Box Office.

Now, adding another feather to his cap, Naveen has scored his third consecutive million-dollar success with Anaganaga Oka Raju. Released during the competitive Sankranti season, the film has struck a chord with audiences overseas, reaffirming his pull at the ticket counters and completing a remarkable hat-trick.

Trade analysts attribute this consistent overseas success to Naveen Polishetty’s unique screen presence, sharp comic timing, and ability to anchor films that appeal strongly to urban and family audiences alike. Unlike conventional stardom built on scale alone, Naveen’s films thrive on relatability, humour and repeat viewing—factors that work exceptionally well in international markets.

With three million-dollar films to his credit and a reputation for delivering high returns on controlled budgets, Naveen Polishetty today stands out as one of Tollywood’s most reliable performers in the overseas circuit. As anticipation builds around his upcoming projects, industry watchers believe this hat-trick may just be the beginning of an even bigger global run for the actor.