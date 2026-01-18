Mauni Amavasya 2026: Mantras, Mauna Vrat, Daan on This Auspicious Day

The New Moon (Amavasya) is being observed today, January 18, 2026, marking the sacred occasion of Mauni Amavasya. Considered one of the most spiritually powerful Amavasyas, the day is ideal for inner reflection, ancestral prayers, and self-purification.

Key Observances on Mauni Amavasya

Chant Sacred Mantras

Devotees are encouraged to chant mantras dedicated to ancestors and major deities such as Lord Surya, Lord Shiva, and Lord Vishnu. These chants are believed to purify the mind and invoke divine blessings:

Om Ghhrani Suryaya Namah

Om Namah Shivaya

Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya

Perform Charity (Daan)

Charity holds special importance on this day. Donating warm clothes, white sesame seeds (til), or til sweets to priests, Brahmins, and the needy is considered highly auspicious. Feeding the poor is believed to bring peace to ancestral souls and attract positive karma.

Observe Silence (Mauna Vrat)

Staying silent for a period of time is a defining practice of Mauni Amavasya. This discipline helps in self-realization, mental clarity, and strengthening inner energy.

Recite the Bhagavad Gita

Recitation or listening to the Bhagavad Gita on this day is advised, as it is believed to help remove Pitru Dosha and appease ancestors while guiding the mind toward righteous living.

Mauni Amavasya is a powerful reminder of the value of silence, charity, devotion, and gratitude toward one’s ancestors, making January 18 a deeply meaningful day for spiritual growth.