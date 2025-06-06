Kerala Govt declares Bakrid Holiday on June 7!

The Kerala government has officially shifted the Bakrid (Eid al-Adha) public holiday from Friday, June 6, to Saturday, June 7, 2025. This change means all government offices, public sector organisations, educational institutions, and establishments governed by the Negotiable Instruments Act of 1881 will remain open on June 6 and will observe the holiday on June 7 instead.

The government explained that the date adjustment aligns with updated religious practices, ensuring the holiday falls on the correct festival day. Despite this clarification, the change has sparked discontent within parts of the public, especially among the Muslim community.

The Muslim Students Federation (MSF), affiliated with the Indian Union Muslim League, strongly criticised the decision. P K Navas, state president of MSF, described the move as “extremely shameful” and took to social media to express his disappointment. In a Facebook post, Navas highlighted Kerala’s reputation for respecting the religious and cultural traditions of all communities and stated, “If you can’t protect us, at least don’t harass us; if you can’t give, don’t take away.”

The Kerala administration remains firm that the revised holiday schedule respects the correct observance of Bakrid according to the latest Islamic calendar.