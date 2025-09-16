Hair Fall and Dandruff Solution: Four-Step Routine

Hair is often called our “crowning glory”, but for many, it has turned into a daily struggle. With hectic lifestyles, rising pollution, and Hyderabad’s humid weather, hair fall and dandruff are among the most common complaints. People spend heavily on shampoos, oils, and salon treatments—yet results often remain disappointing.

Now, celebrity hair stylist Jawed Habib, who has worked with thousands of clients across India, has revealed a surprisingly simple remedy. And the best part? It doesn’t involve costly products or complicated routines.

The Root Cause of Hair Fall

According to Habib, sweat on the scalp is a major trigger for dandruff. Once dandruff begins, it acts like poison for hair roots. The constant itching weakens the scalp further, leading to hair fall.

“Many believe that washing hair daily is harmful. In reality, the opposite is true. Clean hair and scalp are the real secret to healthy growth,” Habib explains.

The 4-Step Mustard Oil Routine

Habib suggests a straightforward practice that can be done at home:

Wet your hair first – Never apply oil to a dry scalp.

Apply a little mustard oil – Spread gently, without strong massaging.

Wait for 5–10 minutes – Let the oil sit for a short time.

Wash it off – Rinse with shampoo, reetha, or even mild soap.

Repeat this routine daily, and Habib says your hair can remain strong and healthy well into your 50s.

Why Mustard Oil?

Rich in vitamins and natural fatty acids that nourish the scalp.

Antifungal and antibacterial properties to fight dandruff.

Keeps the scalp fresh, clean, and prevents dryness.

Special Tips for Hyderabad Weather

Wash hair with cool or lukewarm water, never very hot.

If your scalp sweats a lot (common in Hyderabad’s climate), daily washing helps control dandruff.

Comb gently after drying, and avoid tying hair too tight.

For dry or chemically treated hair, stick to a mild shampoo and conditioner.

A Low-Cost, Natural Solution

Jawed Habib’s advice is refreshingly simple: wet hair, apply mustard oil lightly, wash daily. In Hyderabad’s warm and humid weather, this natural routine could be a handy way to reduce dandruff, control hair fall, and keep your locks strong and healthy.