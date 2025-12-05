Google Reveals India’s 2025 A–Z Search Frenzy: AI, IPL, Films and More!

Google has unveiled “India’s Year in Search 2025: The A to Z of Trending Searches,” offering a detailed snapshot of what captured the nation’s online curiosity across entertainment, sports, culture, technology, food, and major events. From viral trends to blockbuster films, political developments, and AI breakthroughs, the list maps India’s most-searched topics of the year.

Under A, actors Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday dominated searches after the success of their romantic drama Saiyaara, which also emerged as India’s most searched movie. Its title song ranked among the top music searches and even featured in Spotify Wrapped’s top three songs of 2025.

For B, entrepreneur Bryan Johnson became the most searched podcast guest following his dramatic exit from Nikhil Kamath’s show due to poor air quality—triggering a surge in “Air Quality near me” searches.

C stood for “ceasefire,” the year’s most searched definition, reflecting heightened public interest in global events. Related terms such as “mock drill,” “stampede,” and internet slang like “Pookie,” “5201314,” and “Nonce” also trended.

For D, Legendary actor Dharmendra, who passed away on 24 November 2025, dominated D, ranking high in both overall searches and major news event searches.

For E, “Earthquake near me” was India’s top “near me” search, showing the public’s need for real-time alerts.

Under F, Final Destination: Bloodlines topped international film searches, while “floodlighting”—a dating trend involving sharing personal trauma early—became the most searched dating term.

Under G: G spotlighted Google Gemini, the second most searched topic overall, reinforcing India’s rising interest in AI. Searches for DeepSeek, Perplexity, ChatGPT, and other AI tools also surged.

Under H: The Haldi wellness trend dominated H, blending traditional turmeric practices with modern self-care.

Under I: The Indian Premier League swept I, becoming 2025’s most searched sports event, beating the Asia Cup and Champions Trophy.

Under J: Cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues represented J after India’s ICC Women’s World Cup victory, where Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma also trended.

Under K: Southern cinema led K, with Kantara named India’s second most searched film alongside Coolie, Marco, and Game Changer.

Under L: The collectable toy Labubu took over L, triggered by the surge in “What is Labubu?” searches.

Under M: The Maha Kumbh topped M as India’s biggest news event, also driving searches for travel and itinerary planning.

Under N: N stood for Nano Banana, linked to Gemini’s image generation model and viral visual trends such as “Gemini saree trend.”

For O, “Operation Sindoor” saw high search activity following major security developments after the Pahalgam attack.

Under P, Q: Vietnam’s island Phu Quoc covered P and Q, becoming one of India’s most searched travel destinations, alongside Phuket, the Philippines, and Pondicherry.

Under R: Content creator Ranveer Allahbadia led R, while users also searched heavily for the meaning of “Latent” after a viral clip.

Under S: S combined global hit Squid Game with astronaut Sunita Williams, who returned to Earth after a historic 608-day mission.

Under T and U: Popular foods—Thekua and Ukadiche Modak—defined T and U, with searches for recipes such as idli and Ugadi Pachadi also trending.

For V: Teen cricket sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi topped V, ahead of Priyansh Arya and Abhishek Sharma.

Under W, the Women’s World Cup and the Waqf Bill dominated searches. “What is Waqf Bill” became the most asked explanatory query.

Under X: X highlighted interest in X’s AI tool Grok, adding to India’s growing fascination with generative AI.

For Y: Surprisingly, Yorkshire pudding represented Y, gaining traction among Indian home cooks.

For Z: Finally, Z marked singer Zubeen Garg, whose death in September 2025 sparked a nationwide surge of tributes and searches.

The list ended with “#” representing the viral 67 meme, while the “Arjun Kapoor meme” and “Vishal Mega Mart Security Guard Job” meme rounded off India’s humour-driven searches of 2025.