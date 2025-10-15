Losing weight is possible only through a balanced combination of a healthy diet and regular exercise. But getting rid of stubborn belly fat is no easy task. Once it builds up over time, it becomes firm and difficult to burn. To tackle it effectively, specific workouts are needed.

A woman named Fernanda has become an inspiration by shedding more than 45 kilograms through five powerful core exercises. She shared her remarkable transformation on Instagram, where she often documents her fitness journey for her followers. Recently, she revealed the top workouts that helped her lose the extra kilos and tone her body.

Here are the five exercises she swears by:

1. Dumbbell Russian Twist

Fernanda described the Russian Twist as one of the best workouts for reducing belly fat. It strengthens the core muscles, including the spine, hips, abdomen, lower back, and diaphragm, while also improving shoulder strength.

Her routine: 3 sets of 25 reps.

How to do it: Sit on the floor with knees bent in a “V” shape. Keep your back straight, hold a dumbbell close to your chest with both hands, and slowly twist your torso from left to right. Repeat on both sides.

2. Leg Raise

This exercise works excellently for strengthening the abdomen and lower core muscles. Fernanda performs 3 sets of 10 reps.

How to do it: Lie flat on your back and lift your legs straight up without bending the knees. This increases pressure on the abdominal area and helps burn belly fat.

3. Alternating Leg Raises

Another effective exercise for weight loss, alternating leg raises target belly fat efficiently.

How to do it: Lie on your back and lift one leg straight up, then the other, alternating between both legs. Keep your body flat on the ground in a plank-like posture supported by your elbows. Hold each leg up for a second before lowering it.

4. Leg Raise Hold

Lie on your back with your hands at your sides. Lift both legs to a 45-degree angle and hold them for a few seconds before slowly lowering them back down. This move increases core endurance and burns lower belly fat.

5. Dumbbell Half Crunch

Lie down with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor. Hold a dumbbell comfortably in both hands. While exhaling, lift your upper body along with the dumbbell, hold for a moment, and then slowly return to the starting position. This helps burn belly fat and tones abdominal muscles.

Along with these five exercises, Fernanda also followed a low-fat diet, which contributed significantly to her transformation. Her dedication and consistency not only helped her shed over 45 kilos but also strengthened her core and boosted her confidence.

Her story continues to inspire fitness enthusiasts across social media, proving that with discipline and determination, even the toughest goals can be achieved.

Disclaimer:

The information provided in this article is for general awareness and motivational purposes only. Individual results may vary based on factors such as body type, metabolism, diet, and consistency. Always consult a certified fitness trainer or healthcare professional before starting any new exercise or diet program, especially if you have existing medical conditions or injuries. The exercises and routines mentioned here are based on Fernanda’s personal experience and should not be considered as professional medical advice.