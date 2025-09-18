Dussehra 2025: Date, Vijay Muhurat, Significance and Festive Recipes

The festive season in India is almost here, with Navaratri beginning on September 22, 2025. This nine-day festival holds deep cultural and spiritual significance across the country. In West Bengal, Durga Puja is celebrated during the last four days of Navaratri, from September 28 to October 1, culminating in Vijaya Dashami, also known as Dussehra, on October 2.

Dussehra is one of India’s most widely celebrated festivals, symbolizing the triumph of good over evil. Across the country, customs vary—in North India, effigies of Ravana are burnt, representing Lord Rama’s victory as well as the destruction of negativity within us. In Bengal, Goddess Durga’s idols are immersed in rivers and lakes, symbolizing her return to her marital home after visiting her parents.

Dussehra 2025: Date and Vijay Muhurat

Date: Thursday, October 2, 2025

Thursday, October 2, 2025 Vijay Muhurat: 2:09 PM – 2:56 PM (47 minutes)

2:09 PM – 2:56 PM (47 minutes) Dashami Tithi Begins: 7:01 PM, October 1, 2025

7:01 PM, October 1, 2025 Dashami Tithi Ends: 7:10 PM, October 2, 2025

Why Dussehra Is Celebrated

Dussehra commemorates Lord Rama’s victory over Ravana and his reunion with Sita after rescuing her from captivity. The name ‘Dussehra’ comes from Sanskrit: “Dasha” (ten, referring to Ravana’s heads) and “Hara” (to defeat). Beyond religious significance, it’s a festival that brings communities together through fairs, cultural performances, and feasts.

Dussehra Traditions Across India

The celebration takes unique forms in different regions:

Himachal Pradesh: The week-long Kullu Dussehra includes deity processions, folk music, and local performances.

The week-long Kullu Dussehra includes deity processions, folk music, and local performances. Mysuru, Karnataka: The famous Mysore Dussehra features royal processions, decorated elephants, and illuminated palaces.

The famous Mysore Dussehra features royal processions, decorated elephants, and illuminated palaces. Uttar Pradesh and Delhi: Ramlila performances bring episodes from the Ramayana to life, attracting crowds every evening.

Ramlila performances bring episodes from the Ramayana to life, attracting crowds every evening. No matter the region, the festival spreads joy, unity, and the spirit of renewal.

The Role of Food in Dussehra

Food is central to Indian festivals, and Dussehra is no exception. After the fasting and simple meals of Navaratri, families indulge in rich and festive dishes, sharing sweets with neighbors and inviting friends over for meals. Traditional recipes highlight both cultural heritage and the joy of togetherness.

Festive Recipes to Try This Dussehra

Here are some classic dishes perfect for your Dussehra celebrations:

1. Kesari Jalebi

A traditional dessert, jalebi is made from a fermented batter of flour and yogurt, fried into crisp spirals, and soaked in saffron-infused sugar syrup. Sweet, crunchy, and irresistible!

2. Vegetable Pulao

A fragrant one-pot rice dish with fresh vegetables and spices like cardamom, cumin, and turmeric. Serve with raita or curry for a wholesome festive meal.

3. Amritsari Chole

Slow-cooked chickpeas in a spiced onion-tomato gravy. Perfect with naan, paratha, or rice, this dish adds warmth and flavor to your celebration.

4. Kadai Paneer

Paneer cubes cooked in a tangy, aromatic gravy with bay leaves and chilies. A favorite at festive dinners, it’s always a crowd-pleaser.

5. Kheer

A classic Indian dessert made with rice, milk, cardamom, raisins, and garnished with almonds. No festival is complete without this sweet treat.

Easy Cooking Tips for a Stress-Free Dussehra

Prep ahead: Chop vegetables, soak pulses, and prepare spice mixes in advance.

Chop vegetables, soak pulses, and prepare spice mixes in advance. Balance the menu : Pair rich curries with lighter dishes like pulao or salads.

: Pair rich curries with lighter dishes like pulao or salads. Batch desserts: Make sweets like kheer or jalebi in larger portions for convenience.

Celebrating Togetherness

Dussehra is more than rituals—it’s about celebrating with loved ones. Preparing and sharing festive dishes brings warmth, flavor, and happiness, marking the victory of good over evil in the most joyous way possible.