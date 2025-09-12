Dussehra 2025 Date, Time: October 1 or 2? Vijayadashami - Significance and Traditions

Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, is one of India’s most celebrated festivals, symbolizing the victory of good over evil. In 2025, Dussehra will be observed on Thursday, October 2. The festival comes after the nine-day Navratri celebrations and marks the triumph of Lord Rama over Ravana, as well as Goddess Durga’s victory over the buffalo demon Mahishasura.

Date and Timing

According to the Hindu lunar calendar, Dussehra is celebrated on the tenth day (Dashami) of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Ashwin. In 2025, Dashami Tithi begins on October 1 and concludes on October 2, with the main rituals and festivities to be observed on October 2.

Importance of Dussehra

The festival holds deep spiritual and cultural significance. It reinforces the message that righteousness and truth ultimately prevail over arrogance and evil. In northern India, Dussehra is linked to the Ramayana, where Lord Rama defeats the demon king Ravana. Effigies of Ravana, Meghnath, and Kumbhkaran are burnt across towns and cities, signifying the destruction of evil forces.

In eastern states like West Bengal, Odisha, and Assam, Vijayadashami marks the conclusion of Durga Puja, when devotees immerse the idols of Goddess Durga in water bodies, bidding farewell to the goddess after her victory over Mahishasura.

Traditions and Celebrations

Dussehra is celebrated with regional variations across India:

North India: Ramlila performances dramatizing the life of Lord Rama are staged, culminating in the burning of Ravana’s effigy with grand fireworks.

West Bengal & Eastern India: The festival coincides with Durga Puja, where vibrant pandals, cultural performances, and rituals lead up to idol immersion.

South India: In states like Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Dussehra is marked by processions, cultural fairs, and the tradition of arranging Bommai Golu (decorative dolls). Mysuru Dussehra, in particular, is world-famous for its royal procession.

Western India: In Gujarat, the nine nights of Garba and Dandiya Raas conclude with Vijayadashami festivities.

Nationwide Celebration

Beyond religion and mythology, Dussehra is a celebration of cultural unity, family bonding, and festive spirit. Markets are adorned with lights, people exchange greetings, and communities come together to mark this auspicious occasion.

As India prepares for Dussehra 2025 on October 2, the festival once again serves as a reminder of the timeless truth – no matter how strong falsehood appears, it is truth and virtue that ultimately prevail.