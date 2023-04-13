Life Mission case: Kerala HC dismisses Sivasankar's bail plea

Kochi, April 13 (IANS) The Kerala High Court on Thursday dismissed the bail plea filed by former Principal Secretary M. Sivasankar in the Life Mission case.

Sivasankar, the now retired top IAS officer, was the principal secretary to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during 2016-21.

Sivasankar retired from service on January 31 and soon was asked to appear before the Enforcement Directorate in a bribery case related to the Life Mission project. After a few days of questioning his arrest was recorded on February 15, and since then he has been trying to get bail, but failed in the latest attempt also.

The case pertains to the pet project of Vijayan -- a housing project for the poor -- being built at Wadakkanchery in Thrissur on government land with the funds from a UAE-based charity organisation. It is alleged that a huge amount of money was given as a bribe. The allegations were levelled by Swapna Suresh, the prime accused in the gold smuggling case and also in this case.

The ED strongly opposed the bail plea. The agency said in the court that since he is the kingpin in this case, he is likely to influence others and, hence, bail should not be given.

Sivasankar, however, pointed out that he has serious health issues and needs expert treatment. To this, the ED stated that all the arrangements were being made and they were ready to admit him for a surgery, but he was not willing.

Incidentally, in this case another former IAS official and the then chief executive of Life Mission, U.V. Jose was also questioned a few times by the ED and so was C.M. Raveendran, the assistant private secretary and the closest aide of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.