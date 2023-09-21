Liam Payne discharged from hospital, Kate Cassidy reveals he is doing much better

Los Angeles, Sep 21 (IANS) Singer Liam Payne has been discharged from a hospital in Italy after falling sick during his trip to Lake Como. Payne was immediately rushed in for emergency treatment in a hospital in Milan after suffering from intense kidney pain. His girlfriend actress Kate Cassidy revealed he is now doing much better.

In a post on TikTok, she told her followers: "He is doing so much better. He is out of the hospital and he is in good hands,” Aceshow biz reports.

This comes just mere days after the One Direction singer’s mother Karen Payne had said she was terribly worried about her son after he was rushed to hospital in Italy.

She told MailOnline: "We are all worried sick about it but we just have to get on. It's horrible - him being all the way over there. It's such a horrible situation and we just hope he's in the best place possible. He's in Milan and it sounds like he'll be there for a week. I feel helpless."

Earlier, The Sun had reported, his mother saying, "Liam is in a bad way but he's in the best place he can be and finally doctors will be able to get to the bottom of what is going on. Naturally he is gutted that his and Kate's trip to Lake Como has been ruined but at least she was there to help him when he fell ill ... They want to do every test possible to understand the issue fully but they now suspect that there has been an underlying issue for a while that has been getting worse."

Liam Payne’s condition is currently dubious. Though he is feeling better, it is unknown whether the singer is good enough to fly off to the UK.

