LeT terror module busted in J&K's Baramulla, 2 arrested

Srinagar, April 11 (IANS) Security forces on Tuesday busted a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror module in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district and arrested two associates of the militant group, police said.

Based on specific information, the security forces, including personnel from the local police, Rashtriya Rifles and Sashastra Seema Bal, busted the terror module in Pattan area.

"Two terror associates, identified as Farooq Ahmad Parra and Saima Bashir, were arrested. On questioning they disclosed that they were working for the LeT in association with Abid Qayoom Wani of Wussan Pattan area," the police said.

"Based on their disclosure, one pistol, two pistol magazines, 5 pistol rounds, an IED weighing around 2 kg and one remote control device were recovered.

"The arrested terror associates have been booked under relevant sections of law," the police added.

