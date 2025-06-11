‘Let Her Go’ hitmaker Passenger to make three-city debut India tour in November

Mumbai, June 11 (IANS) Indie folk singer-songwriter, Passenger, the voice behind the hit track ‘Let Her Go’, is all set to bring his 3-city India Tour in November as part of his Asia Tour.

The multi-award-winning, multi-platinum-selling artist, whose real name is Michael Rosenberg, will perform at Delhi-NCR on November 19, followed by Mumbai on November 21 and Bengaluru on November 22.

Passenger shot to global fame with ‘Let Her Go’, the breakout single from his 2012 album ‘All The Little Lights’. The track not only climbed to the number one spot in 19 countries but also became the second most searched song of all time on Shazam, with billions of streams worldwide, transforming Rosenberg into an international sensation.

His extended discography includes tracks like ‘Simple Song’, ‘Anywhere’, ‘Sword from the Stone’ and ‘Life’s ForThe Living’.

Commenting on the tour, Naman Pugalia, Chief Business Officer – Live Events, BookMyShowsaid: “Passenger’s music holds a rare emotional weight, one that is quiet, introspective and deeply resonant. For many fans in India, his songs have been the soundtrack to personal moments, quietly weaving their way into everyday life.”

“Bringing him to India for the very first time across three cities is incredibly special for us at BookMyShow Live. We’ve always believed in curating experiences that are as meaningful as they are memorable, and this tour is exactly that: intimate, honest and led entirely by the music.”

With a discography of 15 independently released studio albums, Rosenberg has carved a unique space in the music landscape through his songwriting, emotional storytelling and grassroots approach to touring.

Over the past year alone, Passenger has performed at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado, The Beacon Theatre in New York City, the Royal Albert Hall in London and two sold-out nights at the prestigious Sydney Opera House.

The tour is produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.