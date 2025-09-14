Leaders hail Hindi's role in building 'Viksit' and linguistically 'Atmanirbhar' India

New Delhi, Sep 14 (IANS) As India marked Hindi Diwas on Sunday, leaders across the country extended greetings on the occasion, describing the language as a powerful force of unity and an essential element in building a 'Viksit' and 'Atmanirbhar' India.

Observed every year on September 14, Hindi Diwas commemorates the adoption of Hindi as one of India's official languages. The date holds historical importance, as in 1949, the Constituent Assembly reached a consensus on the official language framework during the drafting of the Constitution.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, extending his wishes, highlighted the role of Hindi in strengthening unity.

"Heartfelt greetings on Hindi Day! Hindi, serving as a bridge among the country's languages and dialects, is promoting national unity and is becoming the language of technology, science, and research," he posted on X.

"From the freedom struggle to the difficult days of the Emergency, Hindi has played a crucial role in binding the citizens of the country together. Hindi will continue to play an important role in building a 'Viksit' and linguistically 'Atmanirbhar' India by taking all languages along," he added.

Union Defence Minister also took to social media to highlight the cultural and emotional value of the language.

"Heartfelt greetings to all fellow citizens on Hindi Diwas. Hindi is not merely a language but a powerful expression of our national consciousness, cultural identity, and emotional unity. From the freedom struggle to the present day, Hindi has played a crucial role in uniting the nation. Let us resolve to preserve and promote Hindi and all Indian languages; this resolve will make our nation even stronger," he posted.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar described Hindi as an "important aspect" of the world's growing interest in India.

"Heartfelt greetings on Hindi Diwas. Hindi is an important aspect of the growing global interest in our culture and traditions. Special congratulations to all linguists and Hindi enthusiasts engaged in the promotion and propagation of the Hindi language worldwide," he wrote on X.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath too extended his wishes, calling Hindi the foundation of unity.

"Hindi is the foundation of our unity and the guardian of our identity. It weaves all Indians together into one thread as the carrier of our traditions and connects us to our roots. Let us resolve to use Hindi more and more and promote its global spread, become partners in its development, and make it the most effective language of the digital age," he posted on X.

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