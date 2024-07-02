LDA bans digging in basements till further orders

Lucknow, July 2 (IANS) With the monsoon becoming increasingly aggressive this year, the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has banned digging or any excavation work in the basement of residential and commercial units till further order, officials said.

LDA Vice-Chairperson Indramani Tripathi said that it has been found that people do not follow safety measures while digging, which poses a threat to other buildings, particularly in the rainy season.

Those who already dug their basement will have to ensure that the houses around the basement are protected by sandbag stackings/RCC retaining walls, etc.

To remove rainwater in such basements, the builders will have to arrange for pumps on the site.

Adequate arrangements will also have to be made to ensure that water from the catchment area does not enter the basement.

The zonal officers and executive engineers have been entrusted with the responsibility of ensuring compliance with these orders in their respective areas.

Instructions have been given to the officials to get the maps of the buildings, where basements have been allowed, approved by the Chief Town Planner's Office.

