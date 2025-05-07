Lauren Gottlieb: I’ve been treated with respect in spaces I’ve worked in

New Delhi, May 7 (IANS) Dancer-actress Lauren Gottlieb is saying she hasn't felt underestimated or typecast and feels respected for her dedication and experience. She emphasises her focus on contributing meaningfully to every project, beyond personal gain.

Asked if there have been moments where she felt underestimated or typecast, and how did she navigate them, Lauren told IANS: “Honestly, no—and I feel really grateful to say that. If anything, I’ve felt the opposite. I’ve been treated with a lot of respect in the spaces I’ve worked in.”

The 36-year-old actress added: “I think that comes from people seeing the journey I’ve taken, the years of training, the projects I’ve been part of, and recognizing the work and dedication behind it.”

She said that when she gets approached to be a part of a project she goes straight to thinking about how her involvement can help bring the project to life.

“What can I do to level it up? So I believe right away people can tell I care about the overall product and not just what this will do for me,” she concluded.

Lauren was a contestant on the third season of the reality dance competition So You Think You Can Dance and played the lead role in the 2013 Indian dance film ABCD: Any Body Can Dance.

She was a runner up in the sixth season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa with choreographer and partner Punit Pathak in 2013. Two years later, she also judged the eighth season of the show.

Lauren has choreographed and performed on the number “Who Rules The World” from “The Royals.”

“The Royals” stars Ishaan Khatter, Bhumi Pednekar, Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, Dino Morea, Milind Soman, Chunky Panday, Vihaan Samat, Kavya Trehan, Sumukhi Suresh, Udit Arora, and Luke Kenny.

The upcoming series will premiere on May 9 on the streaming giant Netflix.

Directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana, written by Neha Veena Sharma, and produced under the banner of Pritish Nandy Communications, will have Bhumi playing an ambitious and feisty CEO of Work Potato, Sophia Shekhar, and Aviraaj Singh, a dashing party prince played by Ishaan.

