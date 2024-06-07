Lara Dutta's birthday wish for Mahesh Bhupathi: 'Raise your racket to the continued madness'

Mumbai, June 7 (IANS) Former Miss Universe and actress Lara Dutta on Friday wished her husband and Grand Slam champion Mahesh Bhupathi on his 50th birthday, saying "onwards to the continued madness".

Lara, who featured in Akshay Kumar-starrer action thriller 'Bell Bottom', took to Instagram, where she has 1.4 million followers, and shared a series of unseen pictures with the former Tennis player.

The first snap shows Lara wearing a white and orange floral bikini, with minimal makeup and tied her hair in a top bun. She accessorised the look with funky orange sunglasses and gold hoop earrings.

On the other hand, Mahesh is donning a black and blue printed shirt. The couple is standing close to each other while they pose for the lenses.

The rest of the two photos show the duo posing with their loved ones, while they are on a vacation.

Lara penned a sweet birthday note, saying, "Raise your racket!!! Onwards to the continued madness!"

Actress Celina Jaitly commented, "Happy birthday Biyara Hubby".

Lara married Mahesh in February 201 in Mumbai. The couple have a daughter named Saira.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she next has 'Welcome To The Jungle', 'Suryast' and 'Ramayana' in the pipeline.

Lara was last featured in the war drama web series 'Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond'. It stars Ashutosh Rana, Ashish Vidyarthi, Jimmy Shergill and Prasanna in pivotal roles.

The series is available on JioCinema.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.