Lalu to return to Patna after nine months on Friday

Patna, April 27 (IANS) Veteran politician and RJD national President Lalu Prasad will return to Patna after nine months on Friday.

Lalu Prasad's family members have made adequate arrangements for his accommodation at the residence of his wife Rabri Devi.

The former Bihar Chief Minister, following a successful kidney transplant in Singapore after his daughter Rohini Acharya donated one of her kidneys to her father, is currently recuperating at his eldest daughter and RJD Rajya Sabha member Misa Bharti's official residence in Delhi.

He is under direct observation of the doctors, who had allowed him to travel after improvement in his health.

Sources said that Lalu Prasad expressed his desire to visit Patna after improvement in his health condition. He will meet a select group of people during his stay at Rabri Devi's residence.

Tej Pratap Yadav, the elder son of Lalu Prasad, said: "Tej-Tejashwi have stopped the BJP in Bihar, and now Lalu Ji is coming here. He had stopped BJP's 'Rath' earlier, now he will throw the saffron party out of the country."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.