Lalan Singh slams PM Modi over move to 'change' name of country

Patna, Sep 6 (IANS) Amid political row over changing the name of country from India to Bharat, JD-U national president Lalan Singh claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are 'changing' the name as they are afraid of opposition's 'INDIA' bloc.

They want to change the history of the country by removing the name of Bapu (Mahatma Gandhi) and putting the name of Narendra Modi.

“They are renaming the country but how could they change the disbelief that arises among people of the country against the Narendra Modi government,” Singh said.

“Central government is doing drama. Let’s allow them to do the drama. No one is affected by it. When you board a flight, you will get an announcement of waters, electricity being available due to Modi Ji. They want to change the history of the country. They are trying to remove the name of Bapu and put the name of Narendra Modi,” Singh said.

While reacting to the special session, Lalan Singh said: “Before calling the special session, they should tell us the agenda on which the discussion would take place. No one knows the point of the agenda of the special session. They want the democracy of the country and are trying to run the country in their own way.”

Reacting to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Bihar, Singh said: “He would come to Bihar and roam anywhere he wants. No one is stopping him. They have only one jitteriness and that is on the name of INDIA that we have opted for our alliance. All this development is taking place due to INDIA.”

